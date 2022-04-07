DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Durham Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to Avon Lake Drive in south Durham around 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find two victims, police said.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital. The second victim’s condition wasn’t given by police.

“This remains an active investigation,” Durham police said.

