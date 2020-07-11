1 killed in head-on crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash that happened Saturday morning.

The wreck was reported around 7 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Miami Boulevard near East Cornwallis Road, Durham officials said.

The crash involved two vehicles — a Chevrolet sedan and a pickup truck.

In video from the scene, it appeared the vehicles had a head-on collision.

The entire road was closed while police were at the scene. No other details were available.

