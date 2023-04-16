DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham is putting one million dollars toward helping the arts make a comeback and hopefully bring jobs back to the community.

The Durham Arts Council is receiving one million dollars from the city through the American Rescue Plan Act to help struggling artists, nonprofits and businesses bounce back.

The council will award 70 grants, each worth between $5,000 and $20,000, depending on how much they lost during the pandemic.

Executive director Sherry DeVries said this will help these businesses keep people employed and hire back even more workers.

“It’s a very fragile time for the arts community because most of the federal COVID relief has ended,” DeVries said. “They’re especially eager now to get back out there and and do the work that they love to do.”

The council said it will launch the grants in a few weeks, so be on the lookout for the application.

For more information about the grants, click here.