1 new coronavirus death, 19 new cases reported in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — As mandatory face-covering in Durham County went into effect Monday, health officials announced a new COVID-19 death and 19 new cases.

Durham city and county officials amended the city-county “stay-at-home” order on Friday that now requires face coverings be worn when in grocery stores, pharmacies, business locations, and public transit.

The 19 new cases in Durham County bring the total in the county to 435 — an increase of 111 in a week, according to data from the Durham County Health Department.

The latest death announced Monday evening increases the county’s total to four dead.

The person who died was over 65 and “had multiple underlying health conditions,” according to a news release from the Durham County Health Department.

Nursing homes have been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 disease. One new case was reported Monday at Durham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which now has 87 cases, officials said.

Treyburn Rehabilitation Center remained at 19 cases and the Durham VA Healthcare System Community Nursing Home maintained four cases.

