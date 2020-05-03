1 new death, 12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Durham County

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County officials Sunday reported a new death linked to a COVID-19 infection.

In a Sunday evening news release, county officials also said that there were 12 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday.

The new total of coronavirus infections in the county has now increased to 767, according to the news release.

There did not appear to be any new cases reported at any nursing homes or recovery centers, which account for at least 179 of the Durham County COVID-19 cases.

This past week, Durham County began counting part of the Federal Correction Complex near Butner in the county total of COVID-19 cases.

The person who died Sunday was over 65 and had multiple underlying health conditions, according to the news release.

The new death brings the county total to 24 deaths.

