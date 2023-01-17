DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ever since shots were fired and a car crashed on the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham on Jan. 10, questions have remained as to who was responsible and if they’ve been caught.

On Tuesday, Durham police said two individuals have been charged, but only one is in custody.

The suspect in custody is a juvenile, only described as a 16-year-old. That juvenile has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy to possess stolen motor vehicle, injury to real property, and being armed to the terror of the public.

The second individual charged in connection to the shooting on the American Tobacco Campus is 21-year-old Antoine Lorenzo Page Jr. He is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and conspiracy to possess stolen motor vehicle.

Page has not yet been arrested and at a week since the crime, Durham police are hoping the community can help in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Stuart at (919) 560-4440, Ext. 29340 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.