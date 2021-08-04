1 person, 1 dog rescued from Durham duplex fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person and one dog were rescued from a major duplex fire in Durham on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

Durham Fire Department crews responded to a structure fire call in the 100-block of Colfax Street at 2:35 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find a one-story duplex with flames bursting from the front left corner of the house, the fire department said.

Nearly 40 firefighters responded to the call and officials said that one crew attacked the fire while other teams searched the home. A person and a dog were found inside the home and rescued by firefighters, according to fire officials.

The person was taken to Duke Hospital in good condition and the dog was transported to an animal hospital, also in good condition.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, but the duplex suffered major damage throughout, officials said.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the pair.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.