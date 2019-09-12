1 person arrested after brief chase in Durham results in damage to 3 sheriff’s office vehicles

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is in custody after a brief chase that resulted in three Durham County Sheriff’s Office vehicles getting damaged, according to spokesperson AnnMarie Breen.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, investigators attempted to pull over a suspect witnessed conducting multiple drug deals. The suspect pulled over, then left the scene, side-swiping a deputy’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

A short chase ensued. It ended near the 2500 block of North Duke Street. Two more sheriff’s office vehicles were damaged, but all the damage was described as minor, the sheriff’s office said.

One suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

No further information was released.

