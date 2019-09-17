1 person dead in crash on S. Miami Boulevard in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning in Durham, police said.

Authorities received a call regarding the crash at 2:57 a.m. and responded to the 2400-block of S. Miami Boulevard to work the scene.

Details surrounding the crash are still being investigated, police said. No further details are available for release at this time.

Police said traffic will be a mess in the area this morning because the road is shut down between Lumley and Ellis roads.

Drivers should avoid this section of the road and find an alternate route.

Alternate routes include taking the Durham Expressway to TW Alexander Drive or U.S. Route 70 to Page Road to TW Alexander Drive.

The identity of the person killed has not been released. Authorities have not said if any charges will be filed.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now