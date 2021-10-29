1 person ejected in 4-vehicle crash involving Durham school bus, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was ejected and seriously injured Friday morning in a four-vehicle crash involving a school bus with children onboard, Durham police said.

The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of E. Geer Street and N. Alston Avenue, according to authorities.

Police said that multiple children were on board the bus at the time of the crash but there are currently no known injuries to any of the students.

One person in one of the other three vehicles involved was ejected and seriously injured. EMS crews are on the scene performing life-saving measures, according to police.

The intersection is expected to be closed for “the foreseeable future,” officials said.

It’s not clear what led to the crash or if any charges will be filed.

This story will be updated as it develops.