1 person escapes as massive fire destroys Durham home

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night, officials say.

The fire was reported around 8:10 p.m. at a single-story home in the 3300 block of Rose of Sharon Road, which is in northeast Durham near Hillandale Road, according to Durham fire officials.

When crews arrived, heavy flames were already coming from the home, fire officials said. One person and managed to escape without injuries.

Photos from the scene showed intense flames coming from the roof.

Crews had trouble fighting the blaze because it was far off the road, according to officials.

Photo from Durham Fire Department

No one was injured. It’s not known how many people are displaced or what triggered the fire.

No other information was available Wednesday night.