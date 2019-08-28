1 person hospitalized after Durham shooting

A woman was stabbed in the neck while walking in Durham, police said (CBS 17)

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say one person was hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nelson Street.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or the condition of the person shot.

Police have no identified a suspect in the shooting.

The incident comes after a string of shootings in the city in recent days, including one that took the life of a nine-year-old.

