DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was injured when a shed that they were trying to tear down fell on him, partially trapping him.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Durham firefighters were sent to a possible structure collapse in the 4700 block of Rollingwood Drive.

(City of Durham)

The first arriving units found a two-story shed that two people were attempting to tear down. While doing so, the shed partially collapsed and fell on one of the people, trapping his legs under the debris, according to a news release from the city.

The department responded with 27 personnel and it took about 10 minutes from first arrival to extricate the man from the debris.

The patient was conscious and alert during the entire event and suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower extremities. He was taken to Duke University Medical Center by Durham County EMS.

There were no other injuries as a result of this incident.