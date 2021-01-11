1 person injured in ‘shooting incident’ in Durham Monday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a “shooting incident” that injured one person on Monday morning.

According to police, a vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle on S. Roxboro Street just after 1 a.m. The vehicle followed the other down to Cornwallis Road and open fired into the vehicle. One person was injured in the shooting incident.

Police responded to the scene at Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive and the victim was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not release any suspect information.

If you have any information about the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or visit www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.