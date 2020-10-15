1 person shot at Durham’s McDougald Terrace in city’s 2nd shooting Wednesday night

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after they say one person was shot Wednesday night.
Police say the shooting happened on Wabash Street near Ridgeway Avenue at Durham’s McDougald Terrace community.
Wabash Street is blocked off as police investigate. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or what condition the victim is in.
This is the second Durham shooting to happen Wednesday. Earlier, a man was shot and killed while standing outside. The suspect or suspects fled on foot.
