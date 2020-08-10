1 person shot at intersection west of downtown Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was shot early on Monday just off Chapel Hill Road in Durham, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue, about a mile west of downtown Durham.

One person was shot at the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue in Durham (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

One person was shot at the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue in Durham (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

One person was shot at the intersection of Jackson Street and Underwood Avenue in Durham (Crystal Price/CBS 17)

The victim was taken to the hospital but police said they’re not sure the extent of the person’s injuries.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time and no arrests have been made.

More headlines from CBS17.com: