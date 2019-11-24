Man killed in broad-daylight Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed in a shooting near apartments in Durham on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:15 p.m. in front of McDougald Terrace building 37 near the intersection of Wabash Street and Ridgeway Avenue, according to Durham police.

“When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” Durham police said in a news release.

As of 3:45 p.m., Durham police had blocked the road in the area.

No other details were available about the homicide.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

