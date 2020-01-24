1 pleads guilty in ‘brazen’ attack after man shot multiple times at Durham courthouse

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man pleaded guilty Thursday to helping in a “brazen” shooting outside the Durham County Courthouse that injured one person in 2019.

Equaan Straiter and Jordan Terrell were accused of shooting a man multiple times in broad daylight outside the courthouse on April 3.

Police said the victim was shot as many as five times. He is in the hospital and being treated for serious injuries.

According to prosecutors, Terrell was due in court for charges of felony possession and resisting an officer when he and Straiter shot the man around 9:30 a.m.

Straiter on Thursday pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, which is a felony.

Assistant District Attorney Michael C. Wallace Sr. said in court that the shooting happened after the victim confronted Terrell inside the courthouse.

“An altercation between the two men ensued and continued in front of the building. Straiter drove a vehicle that was used to carry out the assault and flee the scene,” Wallace said, according to a news release.

Straiter was sentenced to a minimum of 84 months (7 years) and a maximum of 113 months (9.4 years) in prison, followed by a year of supervised probation.

“This is one of the most brazen offenses for this shooting to take place at a courthouse, where these matters are usually sorted out,” Wallace said in the news release. “It was very volatile and more people could have been injured.”

