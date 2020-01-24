1 pleads guilty in ‘brazen’ attack after man shot multiple times at Durham courthouse

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man pleaded guilty Thursday to helping in a “brazen” shooting outside the Durham County Courthouse that injured one person in 2019.
Equaan Straiter and Jordan Terrell were accused of shooting a man multiple times in broad daylight outside the courthouse on April 3.
Police said the victim was shot as many as five times. He is in the hospital and being treated for serious injuries.
According to prosecutors, Terrell was due in court for charges of felony possession and resisting an officer when he and Straiter shot the man around 9:30 a.m.
Straiter on Thursday pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, which is a felony.
Assistant District Attorney Michael C. Wallace Sr. said in court that the shooting happened after the victim confronted Terrell inside the courthouse.
“An altercation between the two men ensued and continued in front of the building. Straiter drove a vehicle that was used to carry out the assault and flee the scene,” Wallace said, according to a news release.
Straiter was sentenced to a minimum of 84 months (7 years) and a maximum of 113 months (9.4 years) in prison, followed by a year of supervised probation.
“This is one of the most brazen offenses for this shooting to take place at a courthouse, where these matters are usually sorted out,” Wallace said in the news release. “It was very volatile and more people could have been injured.”
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- 2 dead, 20 injured after massive explosion at Texas warehouse
- Trump becomes 1st president to visit, speak at March for Life rally
- Affordable housing a hot topic as Bernie Sanders’ campaign holds town hall in Durham
- Officials: Child dies after early-morning fire at NC apartment complex
- High on ‘shrooms,’ man pistol-whips transgender woman who wrestled gun away, police say
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now