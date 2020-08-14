1 sent to hospital after cooking fire burns Durham apartment

The Durham fire n the 5100 Block of Torrey Pine Lane.

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A cooking fire spread in a Durham apartment Friday morning, sending one person to a hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation, officials say.

The incident was reported at 11:50 a.m. at an apartment in the 5100 Block of Torrey Pine Lane, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

“Upon the arrival of the first units, they found an apartment building with moderate smoke showing from an end unit apartment,” the news release said.

Nearly 38 firefighters responded and the blaze was under control in 10 minutes.

“The apartment sustained moderate fire damage to the kitchen, and smoke damage throughout the apartment,” the news release said.

Two people were at home at the time of the fire. One was taken to Duke Hospital “for precautionary reasons due to smoke inhalation,” the news release said.

Fire officials said unattended cooking is the leading cause of home cooking fires.

