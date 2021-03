DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A road in Durham was closed for just over an hour after one person was injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening, police said.

The wreck was reported around 7 p.m. along Hardee Street near Holloway Street, according to Durham police.

The driver of an SUV that went off the road in the crash was taken to Duke Hospital for treatment, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was not injured.

Police kept the road closed while they investigated the crash.