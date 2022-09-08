DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police.

On Wednesday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University.

Officers located an adult male who was shot. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.