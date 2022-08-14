DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say they’re investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting at the 2000 block of Chapel Hill Road.

When they got to the scene, they say they found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to reports.

Investigators say this remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.