Man wrecks car after he’s seriously wounded in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded in a shooting in Durham Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident was reported to the media by police just after 6:30 p.m.

A 27-year-old man was hit by gunfire in the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Boulevard, according to police.

A witness told CBS 17 that the victim was driving a car and leaving an apartment complex near the 2800 block of Courtney Creek Boulevard. The man was then was shot in the back while driving and then crashed the car, the witness said.

A wrecked car that appeared to have hit a tree was visible at the scene.

The man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Duke University Medical Center for treatment.

No other information was released.

More headlines from CBS17.com: