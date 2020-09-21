1 shot, 1 grazed by bullet outside Durham shop where Cary teen was killed in June

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot and a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting outside a shop in Durham Sunday night, police said.

The shooting occurred outside the Tobacco Shop on Holloway Street at S. Adams Street. This is the same location where Esahaq Msbah Saleh Fadhel, 17, of Cary, was found shot to death on June 23.

Police said a woman was grazed by a bullet on her leg and a man walked into the hospital with a non-life threatening injury caused by a firearm.

A gas station clerk told CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price that he heard six or seven shots and believed it may have been a drive-by shooting.

Both victims are expected to be OK and an investigation is underway. No further information has been released.

