DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot and a woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting outside a shop in Durham Sunday night, police said.
The shooting occurred outside the Tobacco Shop on Holloway Street at S. Adams Street. This is the same location where Esahaq Msbah Saleh Fadhel, 17, of Cary, was found shot to death on June 23.
Police said a woman was grazed by a bullet on her leg and a man walked into the hospital with a non-life threatening injury caused by a firearm.
A gas station clerk told CBS 17 reporter Crystal Price that he heard six or seven shots and believed it may have been a drive-by shooting.
Both victims are expected to be OK and an investigation is underway. No further information has been released.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- One dead, four others hurt in Ohio shooting
- 1 shot, 1 grazed by bullet outside Durham shop where Cary teen was killed in June
- Boy shot in Durham Monday morning is 2nd juvenile shot in 4 days
- ‘We want justice!’ Dozens honor life of 15-year-old killed in Durham shooting
- Plane crashes in Pennsylvania neighborhood while trying to land
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now