DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot and another was stabbed during a related incident in Durham Saturday night, police say.

On Saturday shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3500 block of Suffolk Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

After arriving, officers said they found a man who was shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said another man later arrived at a local hospital with serious injuries relating to the incident. The preliminary investigation indicates that the man was stabbed.

The incident does not appear to be random, according to investigators.