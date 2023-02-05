DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot and killed in Durham Sunday night, police said.

The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Fay and Juniper streets, according to a news release from Durham police.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had at least one gunshot wound, the news release said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

“This remains an active investigation and no further details are available at this time,” police said in the news release.

The area of the shooting is in a neighborhood just east of downtown Durham.

Authorities said anyone with information about the shooting should call Durham Police Investigator J. Kellar at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29306 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.