1 shot at Luna Nightclub in Durham overnight

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – At approximately 1:35 a.m. Durham police responded to the 3000 block of Auto Drive after a shooting sent one man to the hospital.

One adult male was transported to a local hospital after he sustained non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at the Luna Nightclub in Durham.

Officers could not confirm if the shooting happened inside or outside the club and are still investigating at this time.

Additionally, the identity of the victim has not yet been released, nor any details on the suspect.

CBS 17 will update this article as more information becomes available.