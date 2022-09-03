DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police were gathered at a gas station after police said a man was shot Saturday night

The incident was reported just after 9:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Club Boulevard, according to a news release from Durham police.

A man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Police had crime scene tape up around the Tiger Mart gas station at 1203 W Club Blvd. The area is near the former Northgate Mall.

“Based on preliminary investigation, this shooting does not appear to be random,” police said in the news release.

Officers said anyone with information about the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.