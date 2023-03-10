DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was shot in Durham on Friday evening has life-threatening injuries, according to police.

On Friday at 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street, near Holloway Street. After arriving, police said they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CBS 17 is sending a crew to the scene. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.