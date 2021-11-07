1 dead after shots fired into moving car, Durham police close major road as officers investigate

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police have closed a major road Sunday evening after a person was shot in a moving vehicle and later died.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. along N.C. 55 in east Durham.

As of 6:30 p.m. N.C. 55/Apex Highway is closed at Latitude Drive, which is just south of Riddle Road.

Crime scene tape was up across N.C. 55 and Durham police cars blocked the lanes.

An officer at the scene said one person was shot in a moving vehicle on the road. The victim was an adult male, police said.

Police said N.C. 55 would likely be closed overnight.

Two people were injured in a shooting earlier Sunday.

Two victims were shot around 5:30 p.m. in a parking lot along the 1500 block of Holloway Street, police said.