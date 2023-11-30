DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot inside a vehicle early Thursday morning in Durham, according to police.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Hillandale Road and Rose of Sharon Road. After arriving, police said they found a man who had been shot inside a vehicle.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Rose of Sharon Rd. will be closed at Hillandale Rd. for the next several hours while officers investigate. Access to Riverside High School is only available from Guess Road.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.