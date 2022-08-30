DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night.

UPDATE: Police release photo of car driven by suspect in deadly Durham shooting

This happened around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road.

Officers said when they arrived, they found Derek Ross Sterling, 41, who had been shot.

Police said Sterling died at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Sokal at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29238 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.