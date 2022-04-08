DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot at a Durham gas station in broad daylight Friday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just before 3:20 p.m. outside the Sheetz at 3208 N. Duke Street, according to a statement from Durham police.

A person was shot in the parking lot, police said.

The victim suffered what police said were not believed to be life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

The shooting took place in an area north of West Carver Street and south of Horton Road.

The shooting outside the Sheetz came an hour after a man reported he was shot in the 1500 block of Holloway Street, police said. Police said the two shootings were not connected.

No other information was released.