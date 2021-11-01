1 shot, seriously injured in Durham Monday morning, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot and seriously injured Monday morning in Durham, police said.

According to a tweet from Durham police at 3:40 a.m., detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200-block of N. Hoover Road.

One person was shot and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Police have not said if there are any suspects at this time and no further information is currently being made available.

This story will be updated as it develops.

