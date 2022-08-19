The scene after two people were shot in Durham Friday night. Photo by Mariah Ellis/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after two people were shot in Durham Friday night, police said.

At approximately 10:15 p.m., the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Omaha Street. At the scene, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both have been transported to the hospital, one with life-threatening wounds and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers did not say what led up to the double shooting or say if they had a lead on any suspects.