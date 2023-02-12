DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a broad-daylight shooting in Durham late Sunday morning, police said.

The incident was reported just after 11:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Willard Street, which is near the intersection with West Chapel Hill Street, according to the Durham Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, a Durham police news release said.

The victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by EMS crews.

By 5 p.m., the victim was still hospitalized but was listed in stable condition, police said.

No other information was released by police.

Officials said anyone with information about the shooting should call Investigator K. Foley at (919) 560-4440 extension 29521 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.