DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A moped driver was taken to a hospital after he was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Durham Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of E. Cornwallis Road and Fayetteville Street.

A 60-year-old man on his moped was hit by a white SUV that then drove away, the victim’s family and Durham police at the scene said.

The man’s wrist was broken and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to police.

Police shared a photo of the SUV that they said fled the scene. It did not have a license plate and had damage to the rear bumper.