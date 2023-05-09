DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is investigating a Monday night shooting at McDougald Terrace, a public housing community in Durham.

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Wabash Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday to find a man who had been shot.

They said he was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the second shooting in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood this year. The first, on Jan. 21, happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sima Avenue and Dorothy Drive, CBS 17 previously reported.

Police said a man suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries” and was taken to a hospital in that shooting, too. They also released a suspect description, but never publicly said if that suspect has been caught or if the victim survived the shooting.

Furthermore, the Durham Housing Authority has plans to demolish the McDougald Terrace Apartment Complex in Durham, but it needs the thumbs up from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. This was announced on Feb. 23.

No other information is available for either shooting.