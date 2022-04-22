DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was shot Friday night in Durham, police said.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 3700 block of Guess Road, which is south of Horton Road and north of West Carver Street.

When police arrived they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, the department said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No information was provided about the victim or a possible suspect.

Police also did not say what led to the shooting.

The Guess Road shooting is the second in two days after Durham police said a man suffered serious injuries in a shooting on U.S. 15-501 S on Thursday.