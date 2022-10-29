DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University.

On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street.

After arriving, officers found an adult male who was shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Just before 7 p.m. police said the investigation into the shooting is still underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.