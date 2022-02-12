1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was wounded in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street, which is in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood.

The man who was shot suffered injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Several evidence markers, which are typically used to designate the location of spent gun shells, were seen near a building. Crime scene tape was also seen in the area.

Police said an investigation was underway into the shooting.

No other information was released.