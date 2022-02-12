1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Crystal Price/CBS 17

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was wounded in a shooting in Durham Saturday night, police said.

The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Lawson Street, which is in the McDougald Terrace neighborhood.

The man who was shot suffered injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Several evidence markers, which are typically used to designate the location of spent gun shells, were seen near a building. Crime scene tape was also seen in the area.

Police said an investigation was underway into the shooting.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories