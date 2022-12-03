DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said a man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment Saturday night in Durham.

The incident was reported just after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Commonwealth Street, which is located in a small neighborhood just off Angier Avenue at Ellis Road, according to Durham police.

The call was initially reported as a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the victim suffered injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

No information was released about a possible suspect.