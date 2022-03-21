DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Durham Monday evening, police said.

The incident was reported around 7 p.m. at 433 E. Pilot St., according to Durham police.

The shooting happened in front of a convenience store near the intersection with Fayetteville Street.

A man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Durham police.

By 7:30 p.m., Durham police had crime scene tape up around the entire parking area of the store.

No other information was available.

Police said an investigation was underway.