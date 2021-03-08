1 teen killed, another injured in Durham crash; toddler in back seat OK, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One teen was killed and another was seriously injured in a crash over the weekend, Durham police said Monday.

Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that left 19-year-old Omar Vargas dead and seriously injured his 18-year-old female passenger.

According to authorities, the crash occurred just after 5 p.m. Saturday on Cole Mill Road near Quail Ridge Road.

Police said that a 2002 Buick Century being driven northbound by Vargas crossed the double yellow line in a curve, ran off the road and then slammed into a tree.

Vargas was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

A 19-month-old child was in a car seat in the back of the vehicle at the time of the crash. The toddler was also taken to the hospital but suffered only minor injuries, police said.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the department’s initial investigation.