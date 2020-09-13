1 wounded in broad-daylight Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a shooting during broad-daylight Sunday morning in a residential area of Durham, police say.

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, according to a statement from Durham police.

The victim — only identified as “a male” — suffered injuries that police said do not appear to be life threatening.

No other information was released.

Police said they are investigating the shooting.

