DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was injured in a shooting during broad-daylight Sunday morning in a residential area of Durham, police say.
The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway, according to a statement from Durham police.
The victim — only identified as “a male” — suffered injuries that police said do not appear to be life threatening.
No other information was released.
Police said they are investigating the shooting.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- I-40 west closed near Wilmington after crash damages highway
- Panthers fall in close game against Las Vegas Raiders, 34-30
- Funeral, procession set for fallen NC deputy, who died in shootout
- 1 wounded in broad-daylight Durham shooting
- 30+ year SC shrimper who just retired is remembered by family, friends after deadly car crash