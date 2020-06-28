1 seriously wounded in downtown Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was seriously wounded in a shooting in downtown Durham Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Liberty Street near the intersection of Liberty Street and Peachtree Place, according to Durham police.

The male victim, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Liberty Street was closed at Dillard Street while police investigate.

There is no word about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

More headlines from CBS17.com: