1  of  2
Breaking News
2 dead, 4 others injured after man drives into Walmart warehouse, starts shooting
1 wounded in downtown Durham shooting, police say

1 seriously wounded in downtown Durham shooting, police say

Durham County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was seriously wounded in a shooting in downtown Durham Saturday night, police say.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Liberty Street near the intersection of Liberty Street and Peachtree Place, according to Durham police.

The male victim, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital, police said. 

Liberty Street was closed at Dillard Street while police investigate.

There is no word about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories