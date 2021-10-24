1 wounded in Durham after several gunshots fired into home, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was wounded Sunday night when several gunshots were fired into his home, police said.

The incident was reported around 10:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Lyric Street, which is near the intersection of North Elizabeth and East Geer streets, according to Durham police.

The man was grazed on his back by one of several bullets that someone fired into his home, officers said.

The man suffered injuries that police said are not life-threatening.

It’s not clear if the man will be taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said he was being treated in an ambulance at the scene late Sunday.

No other information was available.