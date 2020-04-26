1 wounded in Durham shooting near recreation center

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police reported a shooting that happened near a recreation center Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2:15 p.m. near the TA Grady Recreation Center, which is along Lakeland Street near Ridgeway Avenue, according to Durham police.

One man was hit in the leg in the shooting, police at the scene said. Police have blocked off Lakeland Street at Ridgeway Avenue.

Police said the victim later went to an area along East Pettigrew Street near South Plum Street, which is about three blocks from the recreation center.

Police were searching the victim’s SUV along East Pettigrew Street and blocked the road.

Shell casings from gunfire were visible on Lakeland Street while police conducted their investigation.

Police did not have any information about a possible suspect.

