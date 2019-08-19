1 wounded in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police say a person was shot Sunday night.
The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Duke and Leon streets, according to a news release from Durham police.
The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Officials said an investigation is underway. The victim’s condition was not available.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
