1 wounded in shooting at Durham apartments

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was wounded in a shooting at apartments in Durham on Friday night, police said.

The incident happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. outside the Foxfire Apartment Homes at 1400 Wyldewood Road, in north Durham, police said.

Several police officers were at the scene outside the apartments. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.

Police did not provide any other information about the victim or a possible suspect.

The apartments are located near Horton Road and Stadium Drive.

